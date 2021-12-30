Choate Investment Advisors Sells 370 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 60.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.83 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

