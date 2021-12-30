Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278,739 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.75 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.