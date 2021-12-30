Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 204,598 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,431,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,598 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises 1.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $41,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,244 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 1,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.