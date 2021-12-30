Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,273 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Lightspeed POS worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 31,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

