Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $88.78 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $88,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.57. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

