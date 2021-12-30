Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $391,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 48,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

