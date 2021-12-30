Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,529,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,287 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 377,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 444,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 1,137,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.