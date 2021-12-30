Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

