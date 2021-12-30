Cipher Trading 79.7% Higher This Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $58,592.27 and $2,050.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00376798 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010727 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01322618 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

