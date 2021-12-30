Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 888,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 91,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

