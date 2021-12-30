Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $308.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.