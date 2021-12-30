Citizens & Northern Corp Has $634,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

