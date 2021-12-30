Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 809,759 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

