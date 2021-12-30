Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,081 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.