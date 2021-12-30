Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 138 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $563.60 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -106.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.