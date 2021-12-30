Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,589 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 43,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 629,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.