Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 50.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 148.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $288.88 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

