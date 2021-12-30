City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) vs. CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Critical Survey

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City Office REIT pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for City Office REIT and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 CoreSite Realty 1 10 4 0 2.20

City Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.50%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus target price of $157.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Given CoreSite Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and CoreSite Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 5.32 $4.53 million $1.02 19.27 CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.34 $79.31 million $2.06 82.24

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 31.50% 15.56% 4.57% CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

