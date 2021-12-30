ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.36. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 158,105 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 1.23.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 170,860 shares of company stock worth $227,813. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

