CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

