Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $618.26

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $618.26 and last traded at $613.46, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $599.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.41 and a 200-day moving average of $441.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

