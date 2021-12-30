Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.18

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.18 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 1883513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

