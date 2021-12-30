Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 23,628 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32.

On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30.

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

Shares of COIN opened at $252.60 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

