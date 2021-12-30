Colliers Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for UFP Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 27th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $75.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

