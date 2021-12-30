Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 156,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,410,297. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.