Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $133.18 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

