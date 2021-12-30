Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $127.54 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

