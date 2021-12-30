Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $683.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $376.05 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

