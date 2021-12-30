Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,705 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

