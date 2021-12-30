Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

