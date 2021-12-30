Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

