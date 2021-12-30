Comparing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Noah 0 1 5 0 2.83

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $30.94, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Noah has a consensus target price of $54.89, suggesting a potential upside of 88.55%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than CI Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.41% 38.28% 8.73% Noah -13.39% 17.93% 13.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Noah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.40 $355.32 million $1.48 14.18 Noah $506.64 million 3.57 -$114.21 million ($1.46) -19.94

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CI Financial beats Noah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China. The Asset Management segment manages and develops financial products denominated in both RMB and U.S. dollars, covering real estate funds and funds of funds, including private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, and fixed income funds of funds. The Lending & Other servicers segment operates metrics which include the loan volume and the number of borrowers for lending services business. Noah Holdings was founded by Jingbo Wang, Zhe Yin & Boquan He in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

