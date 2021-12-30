Comparing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adynxx and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adynxx and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 221.29%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Adynxx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.00 -$8.42 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $41.01 million 4.40 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -11.53

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Adynxx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

