Comparing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triumph Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $125.02, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 7.93 $64.02 million $4.59 26.30 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.31 $30.17 million $0.93 9.49

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 27.40% 16.52% 2.01% Macatawa Bank 36.08% 12.94% 1.13%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

