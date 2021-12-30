Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,441 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $42,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.19. 10,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,464. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.91 and a 200 day moving average of $259.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

