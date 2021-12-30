Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 464,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,345,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

