Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Position Trimmed by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $423,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

