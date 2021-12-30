Compass Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,906,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

