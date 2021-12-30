Compass Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.77 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 74,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 966.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 83,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

