Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Cut by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,547,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

