Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Position Lessened by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $406,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $5,029,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.