Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMPX. SVB Leerink started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

OTC:CMPX opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

