Compound Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $199.71 or 0.00425618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $86.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,304,827 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.