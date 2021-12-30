Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.