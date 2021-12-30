Conceal Price Reaches $0.32 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.84 million and $86,652.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,759.52 or 1.00926782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00284403 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00427315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00150456 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010705 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,249,924 coins and its circulating supply is 11,988,483 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

