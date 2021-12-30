Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.09. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 6,800 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

