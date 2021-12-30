Conning Inc. Has $46.93 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $251.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

