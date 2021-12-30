Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,901 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $49,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

