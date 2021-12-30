Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.