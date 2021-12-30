Conning Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.12% of HP worth $38,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 34,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,339 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

